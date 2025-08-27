Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 83,741 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc $EVH

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,741 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,814,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. Evolent Health, Inc has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $32.35.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $444.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.43 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%.Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Evolent Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.93.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

