Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 9,836 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 80.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,556,000 after acquiring an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,399,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,148,000 after acquiring an additional 62,165 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.8% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 673,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,799,000 after acquiring an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 581,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,405,000 after buying an additional 275,989 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,352,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total transaction of $196,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,775.30. The trade was a 11.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total transaction of $445,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,436.38. This represents a 24.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $194.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.37. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.35 and a 52-week high of $197.82.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $631.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.80 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

