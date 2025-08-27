Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $363,000 Position in Shore Bancshares Inc $SHBI

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,801 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 176,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 594,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 124,921 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 52.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $3,716,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 25.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shore Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insider Activity at Shore Bancshares

In related news, Director Michael Brian Adams acquired 10,000 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 44,912 shares in the company, valued at $673,680. This trade represents a 28.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $168,218 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. Shore Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.98%.The firm had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.81%.

Shore Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.