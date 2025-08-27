Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR $IQ

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 165,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 102.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 698,342 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 15,081.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 44,188 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Trading Down 2.5%

IQ stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.24 and a beta of -0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of iQIYI from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.32 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on iQIYI

iQIYI Company Profile

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.