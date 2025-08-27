Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Vital Energy, Inc. $VTLE

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,537 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 3,678.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 29,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Vital Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vital Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.20.

Vital Energy Stock Down 7.1%

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $650.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.04. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $429.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $4,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,618,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,045,527.25. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.