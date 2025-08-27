Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,979 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,098,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after buying an additional 4,914,680 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,604,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,039 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,492,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,083,000 after purchasing an additional 863,347 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $1,910,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,404,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,620,000 after purchasing an additional 453,326 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.51%.The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

