QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on QNST. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

QNST opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $905.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.33 and a beta of 0.71. QuinStreet has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $26.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $262.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.84 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. QuinStreet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 326.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 885.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

