Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 27,917 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,917 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $20,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,240.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,556,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,258 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,220,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986,682 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 7,637,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,256 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 7,519,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,669,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,720 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

