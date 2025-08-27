Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $20.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $20,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 177.6% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.81.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

