Raymond James Financial Inc. Raises Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. $NBTB

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 513,243 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $22,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,606,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,978,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,159,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 4,554.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 726,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,693,000 after purchasing an additional 33,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David J. Nasca sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $851,162.26. Following the sale, the director owned 82,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,952.20. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBTB. Piper Sandler raised shares of NBT Bancorp to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

NBTB stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $52.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.59.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $171.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

