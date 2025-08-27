Reviewing BKV (BKV) & Its Peers

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) is one of 75 public companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BKV to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Get BKV alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.5% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of BKV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BKV and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKV -2.69% 3.21% 2.21% BKV Competitors -28.56% -21.04% -3.60%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BKV $580.98 million -$142.87 million -113.69 BKV Competitors $3.65 billion $327.84 million 36.79

This table compares BKV and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BKV’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BKV. BKV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BKV and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKV 0 0 8 0 3.00 BKV Competitors 286 1036 1714 63 2.50

BKV currently has a consensus price target of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.24%. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential upside of 0.48%. Given BKV’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BKV is more favorable than its rivals.

About BKV

(Get Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.