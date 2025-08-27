Reviewing Globant (NYSE:GLOB) & HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Get HUYA alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.2% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of HUYA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Globant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

HUYA has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 0 5 1 0 2.17 Globant 0 7 8 0 2.53

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HUYA and Globant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

HUYA presently has a consensus target price of $4.57, suggesting a potential upside of 38.05%. Globant has a consensus target price of $139.47, suggesting a potential upside of 107.69%. Given Globant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Globant is more favorable than HUYA.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA -2.45% 1.35% 0.93% Globant 4.44% 10.76% 7.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HUYA and Globant”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $832.84 million 0.88 -$6.57 million ($0.09) -36.76 Globant $2.42 billion 1.22 $165.73 million $2.46 27.30

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than HUYA. HUYA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Globant beats HUYA on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions. Further, the company provides e-commerce, conversational interfaces, design, digital marketing, and digital product delivery services. Additionally, it operates Augoor, an AI-powered platform; MagnifAI, an AI-powered solution for software quality assurance; StarMeUp, a science-based AI platform; WaaSabi, a finance platform; Walmeric, a lead-to-revenue management platform; GeneXus, a suit of AI development tools; Navigate for process optimization powerhouse; BeHealthy, a white-label platform; and FluentLab, an AI conversational and engagement solution. The company offers its services to various industries, including media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail and manufacturing, health care, and others. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.