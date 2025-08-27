Reviewing Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) & Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Oceaneering International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Smart Sand shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Oceaneering International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Smart Sand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Oceaneering International has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Sand has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oceaneering International $2.66 billion 0.89 $147.47 million $1.98 11.98 Smart Sand $311.37 million 0.27 $2.99 million $0.01 196.00

This table compares Oceaneering International and Smart Sand”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oceaneering International has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Sand. Oceaneering International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Sand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oceaneering International and Smart Sand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oceaneering International 7.31% 22.09% 7.25% Smart Sand 0.26% -8.83% -6.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oceaneering International and Smart Sand, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oceaneering International 0 4 1 0 2.20 Smart Sand 0 0 0 0 0.00

Oceaneering International currently has a consensus price target of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.12%. Given Oceaneering International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oceaneering International is more favorable than Smart Sand.

Summary

Oceaneering International beats Smart Sand on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments. The company offers remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair; ROV tooling; and survey services, such as hydrographic survey, positioning services, and autonomous underwater vehicles for geoscience. It also provides distribution and connection systems, including production control umbilicals and field development hardware, pipeline connection, and repair systems to the energy industry; and autonomous mobile robotic technology and entertainment systems to various industries. In addition, the company offers subsea installation and intervention, including riserless light well intervention inspection, maintenance, and repair services; installation and workover control systems, and ROV workover control systems; diving services; project management and engineering; and drill pipe riser services and systems, and wellhead load relief solutions. Further, it provides asset integrity management, software and analytical solutions for the bulk cargo maritime industry, and software, digital, and connectivity solutions for the energy industry, as well as government services and products, including engineering and related manufacturing in defense and space exploration activities to the United States' government agencies and their prime contractors. Oceaneering International, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Smart Sand

(Get Free Report)

Smart Sand, Inc., an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. Smart Sand, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

