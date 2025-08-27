Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Trading Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 537,963 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 215,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Revival Gold Trading Up 1.7%

The stock has a market cap of C$118.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.45.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

