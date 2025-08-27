Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,199,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,901 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $63,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,591,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,321,000 after purchasing an additional 42,236 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $71,038,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 621,432 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,527,000 after purchasing an additional 46,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 117.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,831.43%. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

RYTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $419,093.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,495.63. The trade was a 32.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $333,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 116,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,223,840. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,977,553 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

