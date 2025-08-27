Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Trading Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.71. 34,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 21,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. 26.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

