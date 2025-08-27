Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 787.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMV. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 to GBX 850 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 627 price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 750 to GBX 805 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Rightmove Price Performance

Shares of RMV stock opened at GBX 766.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 784.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 738.22. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 547.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 827. The company has a market capitalization of £5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 14.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rightmove had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 293.54%. Analysts predict that Rightmove will post 30.2327791 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

