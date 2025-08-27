Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $194.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DGX. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $180.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.62. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $1,384,230.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,484. This represents a 43.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $968,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,325. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,787. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $388,724,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,122,000. M&G PLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,072,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,090,000 after acquiring an additional 771,824 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,984,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,012,534,000 after purchasing an additional 493,960 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 23,296.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 444,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,293,000 after purchasing an additional 443,094 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

