Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird currently has $40.00 price target on the textile maker's stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Rocky Brands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocky Brands currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Rocky Brands Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.35.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 4.03%.The business had revenue of $105.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.54 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 557,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 109,012 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 218,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 22,596 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

