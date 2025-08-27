Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Stock Price

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.23). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.24%.The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.6%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,313,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,514,000 after buying an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,682,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,144,000 after buying an additional 98,647 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 21.7% in the second quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 2,485,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,569,000 after buying an additional 442,374 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,147,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,546,000 after buying an additional 66,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cura Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,784,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.