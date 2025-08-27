Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. $LQDT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 146,183.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,397 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LQDT. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

LQDT stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The company has a market cap of $827.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.41 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Liquidity Services has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.340 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Insider Transactions at Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, Director George H. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $190,125.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,197.80. The trade was a 32.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

