Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. $BZH

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,340 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BZH. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.09. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.47 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BZH. B. Riley began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.