Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation $IART

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,920 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 32,970 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2,418.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,799,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,480 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,431,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,457,000 after purchasing an additional 901,600 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,940,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,921 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,348 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,425 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 80,090 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IART stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $27.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $415.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Integra LifeSciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.290 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

