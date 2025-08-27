Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.3333.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIGI. Wall Street Zen raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 price target on Selective Insurance Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Read Our Latest Report on SIGI

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Joseph Eppers acquired 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.82 per share, with a total value of $107,701.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $959,635.44. This trade represents a 12.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Kelly Doherty purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,470. The trade was a 5.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 10,602 shares of company stock valued at $817,440. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 219.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 398.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

SIGI opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.41. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $103.56.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.