Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $366.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,725,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,590,000 after acquiring an additional 595,586 shares in the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $7,003,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.