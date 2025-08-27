Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Trading Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.23. 6,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 9,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19.
Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.
