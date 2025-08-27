Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM) Given New $43.50 Price Target at Bank of America

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $36.50 to $43.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SQM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.10.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Down 2.1%

SQM stock opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.21). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 11.29%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Quimica y Minera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,759,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter valued at $39,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 4th quarter valued at $35,832,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter valued at $37,170,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,432,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

