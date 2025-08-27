Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$5.75 price objective on the stock.
Spartan Delta Stock Performance
SDE stock opened at C$4.88 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$2.39 and a one year high of C$5.20. The firm has a market cap of C$977.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.59.
Spartan Delta Company Profile
