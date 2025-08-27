Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$5.75 price objective on the stock.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

SDE stock opened at C$4.88 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$2.39 and a one year high of C$5.20. The firm has a market cap of C$977.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.59.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company operates and focuses its activities on Peace River Arch and Central Alberta.

