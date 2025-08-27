Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

SRAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Arete Research raised Sportradar Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Macquarie began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 326,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 69,150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,615,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Sportradar Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 665,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $374.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

