Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRAD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Arete Research raised shares of Sportradar Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Arete started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 326,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after buying an additional 69,150 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,615,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 665,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,688,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $32.22.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $374.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.30 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Stories

