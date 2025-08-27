Stride, Inc. $LRN Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,352 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Stride alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Stride by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.40.

Stride Stock Performance

Stride stock opened at $169.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.88 and its 200-day moving average is $140.39. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $170.88.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $653.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 11.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stride

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $2,270,896.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 706,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,895,378.98. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Stride Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.