Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $RGR Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 458,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,410 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $18,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 748.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 115.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 18,642.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 506.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 159.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 564 shares in the company, valued at $20,191.20. The trade was a 93.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher John Killoy sold 8,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $317,656.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,098.59. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of RGR stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $567.11 million, a P/E ratio of 113.19 and a beta of 0.07. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $42.76.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 1.07%.Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 206.45%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

See Also

