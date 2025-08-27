Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. $THRY

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Thryv were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Thryv alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 4,280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,344,000 after buying an additional 2,280,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,209,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,654,000. Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in shares of Thryv by 37.7% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 700,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 191,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of THRY opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $210.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. Thryv had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Thryv has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Thryv from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Thryv from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Thryv

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,792.80. This represents a 1.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thryv Profile

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.