Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.96% of Synovus Financial worth $62,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $61.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.52%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Synovus Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Gregory G. Montana acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,898.34. This trade represents a 29.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,344.80. The trade was a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $392,916 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

