Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. $TNDM Holdings Reduced by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,857 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 161,420 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 18,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 64,467 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 763.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 37,303 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

TNDM stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35.

Insider Activity

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 20.51% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CEO John F. Sheridan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,725.21. The trade was a 10.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 13,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,410.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 25,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,566.20. This represents a 115.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $10.35 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.47.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

