Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.3333.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TECX. Truist Financial began coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Tectonic Therapeutic from $51.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tectonic Therapeutic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital started coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the fourth quarter worth $1,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Cliffwater LLC purchased a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 1,008.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tectonic Therapeutic stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $480.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $61.07.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

