Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

SIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG stock opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.19. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $106.28.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-9.380 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 139.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth approximately $6,646,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

