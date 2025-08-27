Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Tesla were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,536,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,908,828,000 after purchasing an additional 158,697 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after acquiring an additional 849,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 17.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,832,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla
In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $664,989. This trade represents a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,564 shares of company stock worth $9,757,390 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Tesla Stock Performance
Tesla stock opened at $351.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 203.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.32 and a 200-day moving average of $302.82. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.59 and a 52 week high of $488.54.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
