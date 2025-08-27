The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 830.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.18.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $97.92 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $124.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 0.81.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $168.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

