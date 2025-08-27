The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 133.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 781,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,662 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $51,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

EL stock opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $103.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.63.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.59%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

