The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Figma (NYSE:FIG)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 31.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Figma in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Figma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Figma in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Figma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Figma in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Figma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of FIG opened at $70.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.61. Figma has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $142.92.

In other Figma news, Director Daniel H. Rimer sold 3,293,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $103,804,059.52. Following the sale, the director owned 834,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,312,896. This trade represents a 79.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mamoon Amjad Hamid sold 2,756,020 shares of Figma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $86,869,750.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,559,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,159,285.44. This trade represents a 63.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 312,500 shares of company stock worth $10,312,500 and have sold 19,617,451 shares worth $618,294,215.

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

