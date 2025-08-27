Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THRY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thryv from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Thryv from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Thryv Trading Down 2.9%

THRY opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. Thryv has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $575.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $210.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Thryv has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Thryv will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,792.80. This trade represents a 1.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Thryv by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 4,280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $30,209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,111,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $13,654,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Thryv by 1,010.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 786,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

