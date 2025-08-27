Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $1.50 to $2.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tilray Brands shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 53,551,371 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TLRY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tilray Brands to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

Insider Transactions at Tilray Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray Brands

In other Tilray Brands news, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,941,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,396.13. The trade was a 4.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tilray Brands by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 37,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Brands Trading Up 4.3%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 265.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $224.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Featured Articles

