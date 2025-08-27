Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 3.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $1.50 to $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tilray Brands traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 80,132,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 41,728,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tilray Brands to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray Brands

In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,941,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,396.13. This trade represents a 4.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tilray Brands by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,172,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 769,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray Brands during the fourth quarter worth $879,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tilray Brands during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tilray Brands by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,595,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 889,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 29,054 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Brands Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 265.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $224.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

