Titan Machinery (TITN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share and revenue of $503.8040 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.37. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on TITN. Wall Street Zen cut Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 71.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 33,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 330.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 38,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 11.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

