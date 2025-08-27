Toll Brothers’ (TOL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TOL. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.92.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $137.94 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $288,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,724.71. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,680. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,874. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

