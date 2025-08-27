Toro (NYSE:TTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $76.00. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Longbow Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northland Capmk lowered Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $81.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.56. Toro has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,930.22. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,749.54. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Toro by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,882,000 after purchasing an additional 37,405 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Toro by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

