Toro (NYSE:TTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Longbow Research

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TTC. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, June 6th. Northland Capmk lowered Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $76.00 price target on Toro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Toro Stock Performance

Toro stock opened at $81.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average is $73.56. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Toro has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. The trade was a 12.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,749.54. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,495,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,514,000 after acquiring an additional 169,865 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,187,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,314 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toro by 1,184.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,827,000 after buying an additional 1,810,429 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Toro by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,654,000 after buying an additional 434,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Toro by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,081,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,651,000 after buying an additional 291,593 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

