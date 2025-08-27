Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Price

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Samsara stock opened at $33.62 on Monday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.410 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $149,837.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 358,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,740,905.60. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 57,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $1,862,826.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 243,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,940. The trade was a 19.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931,317 shares of company stock valued at $115,635,442 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara by 262.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 300.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Samsara during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

