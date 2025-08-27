UBS Group Lowers BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $125.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.94% from the company’s current price.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $96.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.90. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,916,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 368,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,441,097.64. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $6,432,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,563,100.16. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,061 shares of company stock worth $15,027,745. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.